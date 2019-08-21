PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In the Valley of the Sun, it's been day after day of brutal heat.
"We've been very constantly hot, a lot of 110-type days. A lot of high overnight lows," said Paul Iniquez, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
For the folks at the National Weather Service, that constant heat means constant monitoring of heat risk through a forecast modeling product developed just a few years ago.
"What it does is compare our forecast high and low temps to climatology of any given location in the western U.S.," said Iniquez.
Based on that, they get a color-coding map that tells them what the heat threat values are. When Phoenix is in the red, a warning is issued. If Phoenix is in the orange, a watch may be issued.
"Over the last several years, an average would be around 10 to 12 days of heat warning," said Iniquez.
This year they have issued 19 warnings, well above last year when they only issued nine.
"What we see in the ER is overexposure and inappropriate response to dehydrate," said Dr. Joseph Whinchell at Banner Desert Hospital.
Emergency rooms across the Valley see an uptake in heat illnesses on days with heat warnings.
"When a person feels thirsty, feels dizzy, and starts feeling the effects of the heat, you need to get yourself out of the heat, out of the environment and push the fluids," said Dr. Whinchell.
If you are still not feeling well, seek medical attention right away.
Because this summer our heat is record-breaking.
"From June 1 to yesterday, this year is actually the ninth hottest summer on record," said Iniquez.
