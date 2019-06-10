PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It's the kind of heat that can knock you out and put your health at risk.
Even the most experienced Arizonans need to take precautions when the temperature hovers around 110 degrees like it will this week.
Phoenix construction worker Bryant Calless said you've got to know your limits.
"You've definitely got to know when to cool off, so whenever you start to feel uneasy or any discomfort, you take a break or go in the A/C and drink a lot of water and stay hydrated," said Calless.
As challenging as construction work in the heat is, fighting a fire in full turnout gear can be worse.
More than 60 firefighters were out battling a blaze in south Phoenix Monday.
Firefighters are required to work in shifts and rotate out so they don't overheat, said Phoenix Fire Capt. Kenny Overton.
"We will work in cycles - work in cycles in hot zone then come out to go to rehab and cool down," said Overton. "They drink some water then recycle, then go back in and do another shift in a hot zone."
But just because you don't work construction or fight fires, doesn't mean you're not at risk in the heat.
The City of Phoenix has set up a number of cooling stations around town, where anyone can stop in, sit down and get some cold water.
One of the cooling stations is at the Devonshire Senior Center.
"It feels much better to be in these cooling places," said Joan Kurash of Phoenix. "Just walking from my car out in parking lot, to in here, you really feel it."
To see a list of all the cooling stations in Phoenix, visit the City's website.
Here are some of the warning signs that you might have heat exhaustion:
• You feel faint or dizzy
• Nauseous
• Muscle cramps
• Skin feels clammy
Signs of heat stroke include:
• Throbbing headache
• Fast or rapid pulse
• Body temperature above 103 degrees
I'm so touched you worry about my health
