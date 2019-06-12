PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5/AP) -- Are you ready for another hot day in Phoenix?
It's shaping up be another scorcher with a high of 110 degrees. Yesterday we hit a high of 112 degrees, tying a record set in 1974.
Daily high temp record TIED in #Phoenix. #azwx pic.twitter.com/8FVBgfcn3G— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) June 12, 2019
The Phoenix area remains under an excessive heat warning set to run into Thursday evening.
The warning, issued by the National Weather Service for metro Phoenix, is scheduled to remain in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday with afternoon temperatures reaching 110.
Forecasters warn that overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
They advise residents to stay indoors in air-conditioned buildings and to drink more water than usual.
Phoenix is ready with their "Heat Ready Initiative" and have 59 cooling stations around the Valley where you can com in from the heat, get some water and supplies like sunscreen.
You can read more about it at phoenix.gov/pio/summer/heat.
Cooler temperatures are expected to move into the Valley by Friday, and temperatures over the weekend will be below average, which is perfect timing for Father's Day on Sunday.
It's going to be very HOT today and Thursday. Remember to protect your pets! Never leave your pet in a parked car. #azwx pic.twitter.com/3zJd2xn1JK— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) June 12, 2019
An Excessive Heat WARNING continues across the lower deserts today through Thursday. The HeatRisk forecast for today puts most of the area including the Phoenix area under a High Risk today! Little change tomorrow, esp. for Phoenix. Stay hydrated! #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/CskILCth6Q— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) June 12, 2019
(3) comments
Regardless, it's freekin HOT !!!
It's called SUMMER in Phoenix.
wait - 111 is just a normal warm summer day in Phoenix. This must have been written by someone who has not lived here more that 3 years.
