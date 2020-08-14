PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It's another day of extreme heat here in Phoenix. We just hit a high temperature of 117 degrees, tying a record set in 2015.
Temperatures started climbing early Friday morning, with lows already in the 90s. By late afternoon, we hit the scorching high of 117.
Friday marked Day 38 of temps of over 110 degrees (we broke that record this past weekend). And another record? The number of 115 (+) days for 2020 is now at 8. The old record was 7 set in 1974.
Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect for Phoenix and a big chunk of Arizona through Monday evening, but the warning may be extended beyond Monday. Highs will be around 115, give or take a degree or two, through then. Lows will be near 90.
Overall, a ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather this weekend, effectively shutting the door to more moisture making it in and keeping us hot. However, we’re seeing some potential shifts in the overall pattern that is, at least, going to bring us slight chances for storms at times next week.
Right now we’ve got a 20% chance for storms in the forecast for Monday evening and a 20% chance for storms Friday evening into Saturday morning. And the other days next week do carry smaller chances for rain, but we’ll only mention those if we trend that way.
In any event, we remain well behind on our monsoon moisture and are hopeful the last two weeks of August will jump start the rain, with the help of a tropical system or two.
If you've been following along you knew this was a possibility...just happened. #azwx pic.twitter.com/4ZxaVOZnPO— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 14, 2020
Does a graphic make it any easier to deal with? #azfamily pic.twitter.com/zPL70wql1x— Royal Norman (@royalnorman) August 14, 2020