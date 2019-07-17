PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With six heat-related deaths confirmed by Maricopa County, several organizations are mobilizing to help those who make up an extremely vulnerable population -- the homeless.
Circle the City, a nonprofit community health organization, is one of them.
Circle the City can provide health care for people might be suffering from heat-related illnesses.
Homeless people can go to one of several locations throughout the Phoenix area to cool down. The organization is providing them with bottled water, soap and nutrition bars.
"The homeless population is consistently in the heat; it's really hard to get away from those hot temperatures," explained Dr. Janne Hami of Circle the City. "We're sitting at 115 degrees right now outside. That can be deadly. It could lead to heat exhaustion, muscle cramps and then heat strokes.
Circle the City also has deployed mobile services.
For more information or to volunteers, check out CircleTheCity.org.
