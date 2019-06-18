AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - On a hot day, Ofc. Ray Emmett of the Avondale Police Department is out on a special patrol.
"To help hydrate our citizens as well as get the word out to people to make sure they stay hydrated," said Emmett.
[WATCH: Avondale police helping people stay hydrated in heat]
Operation Hydration started in 2014; cases of Gatorade and water are donated to the police department by various community groups and businesses. The cases are in all of the station's brief rooms.
"So when officers hit the road, they grab some Gatorade, throw it in the back of their patrol cars," said Emmett.
While on the roads, they stop and give the Gatorade and water to people at the bus stop, workers on the side of the road and kids at the park, anyone they see that may need it.
"It gives us a nice positive interaction with the community," said Emmett.
Officers will hand out thousands of cool beverages as the program runs all summer long.
