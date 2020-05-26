State officials are looking to curb the number of heat-related deaths with a new campaign to raise awareness in Arizona.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Across our state every year, especially during the summertime, we see a lot of deaths because of our heat.

"The last year, we had 250 deaths or more from heat-related illnesses," said Larry Hopper, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

hot sun

Officials are looking to curb heat-related deaths with the "Arizona Heat Awareness Week" campaign.

The National Weather Service teamed up with the Arizona Department of Health Services and created the "Arizona Heat Awareness Week" campaign.

"What action you should be taking whenever we do have a significant heat (warning)," said Hopper.

It just so happens this year’s campaign coincides with one of the hottest weeks of the year so far. Each day of the week has a theme from hydration to heat illness awareness to taking action.

"Things like, taking breaks from the heat, drinking water, staying in the A/C, checking on the elderly," said Hopper.

heat map

You can also check out the heat risk map for each day. The map is color-coded with yellow being the lowest risk and magenta being the highest.

When the map is in the orange and red, that is when people need to be aware. There are tons of other weather facts, like the difference between a heat watch and a heat warning.

Excessive Heat Warning Issued

"Heat watch means conditions are there, where we could see excessive heat occurring," said Hopper.

If you need help staying cool, there is advice there too.

"Cooling and hydration stations locations, what to do to stay cool and strategies for doing so," said Hopper.

Heat myth busters: What can/can't explode or melt in your car during extreme heat

That is most important this week with our excessive heat is to stay hydrated, be aware and take action if necessary.

Click on this link for more info.

 

