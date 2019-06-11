PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued another Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Phoenix area for Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
That means there are restrictions on wood burning and using leaf blowers. Residents should also avoid using off-highway vehicles.
Residents are advised to drive as little as possible, opting for public transportation or telecommuting when possible.
If you must drive, don't wait in long drive-thru lines. Park and go inside instead. And if you have to fill up your tank, wait until after sundown.
If you have a big painting project, put it off until the advisory has expired. And make sure containers of cleaners, chemicals and solvents are properly sealed so that the substances do not evaporate into the air.
ADEQ also asks that you conserve electricity.
Ground-level ozone forms when vehicle exhaust and chemical solvents combine with heat and sunlight. It's colorless, so there is no "brown cloud" like what we often see during the winter.
People with respiratory problems like asthma, children and the elderly are advised to limit their outdoor activities on days of elevated ozone levels.
A High Pollution Advisory is more serious than a High Pollution Watch.
An advisory means "the highest concentration of pollution may exceed the federal health standard," according to ADEQ.
With a watch, "pollution may approach the federal health standard."
American Lung Association in April ranked Phoenix as the seventh worst city in the nation for ozone pollution. High levels of ozone can make it tough for young children, the elderly and those with asthma to breathe.
