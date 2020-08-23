Extreme temperatures are making a comeback to the Valley this week, prompting the National Weather Service to change our heat watches to excessive heat warnings.
The excessive heat warnings begin Monday and last through Friday are in the evening for Metro Phoenix. In Mohave, La Paz, and Yuma counties, the heat warning is only for Monday and Tuesday.
High pressure strengthening across the region will allow daytime highs to flirt with 115 degrees by Monday. Afternoon highs will remain above 110 throughout the week, with lows near 90 degrees.
For Monday through Wednesday, storms are expected each afternoon and evening across the higher terrain, with storm activity decreasing Thursday and Friday.
In the Valley, storm chances are slim Monday through Wednesday and will evolve each day depending on storm activity the night before and subsequent atmospheric conditions the following day.