A hot day is ahead in the Phoenix area; plan on a high of about 110 degrees.
There is a slight chance for storms, but most of the activity will stay in the mountains.
Plan on a mostly sunny day ahead. The trend will be to dry things out for the rest of the week in the Valley.
A serious heat streak is on the way with highs climbing to around 112 by the time we get to Tuesday.
Temps will be even worse for the end of the week.
By Friday, our high will jump to around 115 degrees. Be sure to use caution as this is dangerous heat.