Plan on a very hot day today in Phoenix.
High temperatures will climb to 108 degrees.
Be sure to keep cool and drink plenty of water.
Thursday will be even worse with highs reaching almost 110 degrees.
The Phoenix Metro is under heat warning through Sunday. Highs will max out on Friday at 112 degrees.
This is very dangerous heat so be sure to take proper precautions.
Temps for the weekend will fall just a bit to 110.
Plan on sunny and dry conditions heading into the weekend. We will snap the heat streak next week by Tuesday.
Highs will fall to around 102 which is still well above normal for this time of year.
The average high for late may is around 98 degrees.
Stay cool out there!