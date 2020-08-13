We will start very warm this morning with temps in the low 90s. A dangerously hot day is ahead in Phoenix later this afternoon with highs around 114 degrees.
Plan on a dry and sunny day. Use caution and limit your time outside.
The intense heat continues for Friday and the weekend with highs in the 113-115 range.
It looks like we will stay dry for the weekend.
A very stubborn area of high pressure will continue to bring unprecedented heat to Phoenix.
Next week we will continue to bake with temps stuck around 114 degrees.
Please take care of yourselves and others.