After an amazing spring with temps below average, today we will hit a high of 93 degrees. This will be our first 90-degree temp of the year, on average we hit 90 on March 31.
Plan on plenty of sunshine today with dry conditions; the low that brought showers up north is moving east.
Plan on sunny and dry conditions for your Wednesday with morning temps mild and in the 60s. The warm weather doesn't stop there; high temps will get to the upper 90s by the end of the workweek.
Not only will we see our first 90 this week, we will also experience our first triple-digit temperature this week, as well. The high on Sunday is 100 degrees.
The heat continues to stick around to start our the workweek. We will see highs above 100 through Tuesday. This is well above average; our average high this time of year is 87 degrees.