Get ready for some serious heat in the Valley of the Sun!
Highs will climb to above 110 degrees later this week.
Monday will bring high temps of around 106 degrees in Phoenix.
Don't look for any rain though, high pressure overhead will squash rain chances for much of the state.
We could see some storms in southeastern Arizona, along the Rim and in the White Mountains, but for the most part the state will say dry.
Big heat hits by Wednesday and Thursday with highs around 112-114 in Phoenix.
That is dangerous heat so be sure to use caution as we get into the middle of the week
Have a great day and stay cool!