Looks like you can go get your car washed. Dry air moving into Arizona from the southwest will suppress thunderstorm activity for most of the state, for most of the week.
The exception to this will be in eastern Arizona today and tomorrow where scattered to isolated showers and storms will develop.
Otherwise, with generally sunny skies, temperatures will climb next week. Valley highs will reach 110 or greater starting Tuesday.
An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for 10 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Thursday.
As high pressure repositions itself from the Southern Plains back towards the Four Corners region, monsoon moisture should return to the state by the end of the week, but storms will likely remain east of Phoenix.
For Phoenix today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 103 with a low of 83. Sunshine for Monday with a high of 106 and a low of 85. A sunny 110 with that Excessive Heat Watch is on tap for Tuesday.