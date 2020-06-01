Another week of hot weather is on tap for the Valley of the Sun as high pressure remains in control of our weather pattern.
Afternoon highs across the state will be about five degrees above normal today.
By Wednesday and into Thursday, high pressure strengthens across Arizona.
This will allow temperatures to rise to 110 territory again in Metro Phoenix.
Excessive Heat Watches are in effect Wednesday and Thursday for Metro Phoenix, Maricopa, Pinal and parts of Gila County.
Meanwhile, an area of low pressure off the Pacific will contribute to a stream of moisture trailing into eastern Arizona from the south.
This, combined with daytime heating will help spawn afternoon and evening isolated thunderstorms north and east of Metro Phoenix for most of the week.
There is a slim chance a storm or outflow winds with blowing dust will move into the east Valley.
By Friday, the low sitting over the Pacific ejects northeastward. This will break down our ridge of high pressure and allow some cooling to take place.
By Friday, highs will be back down to around 105 in the Valley and then to 100 on Saturday.
Winds will become breezy on Friday, increasing fire danger that much more.
As of this update, no advisories for high pollution have been issued for Maricopa County, but that will likely change.
In Phoenix today, look for sunny skies with a high of 106 and a low tonight of 82.