Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday for Metro Phoenix and our southern deserts.
The average high for this time of year is 99 degrees. For the past two days we've seen 112 and 111 for afternoon highs.
On Sunday, highs will approach record territory with temps again topping off around 109 in Phoenix.
Some high-based thunderstorms are expected to fire off across eastern Arizona between late morning and early evening each day through the middle of next week as mid level moisture streams into this portion of our state and tag teams with daytime heating. For the Valley these storms will be relatively dry and will increase fire danger thanks to cloud to ground lightning and erratic winds. Blowing dust and maybe a small dust storm is possible midweek.
Temperatures wise it's a gradual cool down next week as temperatures drop into the low 100s by next Thursday.