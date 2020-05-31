Hotter than normal temperatures continue today as high pressure remains across the Desert Southwest.
Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for Metro Phoenix, Maricopa and Pinal counties until 8 p.m. this evening.
Temperatures will come down a couple of degrees Monday before heating back up to 110 territory Wednesday and Thursday.
By Friday, a trough of low pressure looks to send high pressure towards the east.
This pattern change will open the door to a drop in temperatures Friday and Saturday when the Valley will see highs right around 100.
Afternoon and evening thunderstorms will fire off across eastern and far southern Arizona today through most of the week as moisture continues to stream in from the Gulf.
These storms won't produce much rain, but cloud to ground lightning and erratic winds may help spawn new wildfires.
There's also a small chance that outflow winds from nearby storms may kick up some dust in the Valley.
For crews battling the Ocotillo Fire in Cave Creek, afternoon highs today will be near 105 with southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph and humidity as low as 11 percent.
Dry fuels in place, dry weather and very hot temperatures will keep fire danger high through the week.
For Phoenix today, look for partly to mostly sunny skies with a high of 108 and a low of 80.