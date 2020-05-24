A major heat wave is expected in the coming days as strong high pressure builds across the Southwest.
The trough that kept temperatures near or just below normal is tracking north of Arizona and off towards the east.
We'll continue with highs in the mid to upper 90s today and tomorrow, before triple-digit heat moves in on Tuesday.
Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service for Metro Phoenix, the rest of Maricopa County, Pinal, La Paz and parts of Gila Counties for Wednesday morning through Friday evening.
During this time, highs will approach 110 or greater. The hottest days look to be Thursday and Friday with a forecast high in Phoenix each day of 111.
While morning lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s through Wednesday, they'll rise to the low 80s Thursday through Saturday.
Occasional breezes, low humidity and dry vegetation will increase fire risk this week.
Ozone levels will also rise, and High Pollution Advisories will likely be issued next week.
We are not expecting any rain over the next seven days.
Today for Phoenix, look for a high of 95 degrees with sunshine and light afternoon breezes.
For Memorial Day Monday, another sunny day with a high of 99.
In the high country, temps will top out into the 70s and 80s Monday and Tuesday, with the mid 80s to upper 90s Wednesday through Friday.