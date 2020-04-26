Record-setting heat is in the forecast today as strong high pressure builds across the region.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Metro Phoenix, N. Pinal County and the Colorado River Valley of W. Arizona.
Afternoon highs will be the warmest of the season so far, reaching levels that are 10 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of the year.
Phoenix will hit a high of 103 this afternoon with mostly sunny skies and light winds.
The current daytime high temperature record for today is 101, last set in 1992.
The average high for this time of the year is 88 degrees.
Some high clouds and breezes will kick up this evening through tomorrow morning as a disturbance brushes to the north.
Afternoon highs will drop a couple of degrees Monday before another ridge of strong high pressure builds into the region from the Pacific once again.
Temperatures will remain in triple-digit territory for the Valley, but the hottest days of the week are expected Wednesday and Thursday.
In fact, records will likely be broken those days, with Thursday potentially setting a record for the hottest April day ever recorded in Phoenix with a high of 106.
We won't see any relief until next weekend, as high pressure shifts to the Plains states.
Temperatures look like they'll drop to the upper 90s by Saturday.
Morning lows around the Valley each day will dip to the 70s.
Meanwhile, in the high country, the mountains will experience highs in the low 80s next week, with some of the lower elevations getting close to 100.
No rain is in the forecast for the next seven days.