The first major heatwave of the summer is upon us and temperatures for the next week or so are going to be at or above 110 degrees around metro Phoenix. That’s resulted in a heat warning for Thursday thru Saturday, but even thought it’s going to be hot, we’re not expecting any record breaking temps. Perhaps the hottest will be a 113 day.
There is also an ozone advisory out for the rest of Wednesday and its likely we’ll get those extended as well.
As far as the monsoon is concerned, there are no real signs of a strong insurgence of moisture. We’re going to get a bit of a blip in SE Arizona this weekend and that could result in come blowing dust around the Valley, but the odds of that are low. In our thinking, as we get into the middle of next week, we’ll see the monsoon engine begin to crank up.