High pressure building over the desert southwest will lead to a major heat wave the rest of the week. During this time, highs will approach 110 or greater.
While morning lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s through Wednesday, they'll rise to the low 80s Thursday through Saturday.
Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service for Maricopa, Pinal, La Paz, Yuma, Mohave, Gila, Pima, Graham and Cochise Counties for Wednesday morning through Saturday evening.
During this time, afternoon highs will be near or just above 110 degrees around Metro Phoenix.
The average first 110 degree day for Phoenix is around June 10.
On average, we will pick up 19 days of temperatures at 110 or greater in a given year.
In the mountains, highs will range from the mid 80s to near 100 Wednesday through the weekend.
With the intense heat, occasional afternoon breezes, low humidity and dry fuels, fire danger will be high.
Air quality is also deteriorating this week. In Maricopa County, a High Pollution Advisory for Ozone is in effect for Tuesday.
No rain is expected over the next seven days.