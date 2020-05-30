Hotter than normal temperatures continue this weekend as strong high pressure remains over the Southwest US.
Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday for Metro Phoenix and our southern deserts.
During this time, there is a greater risk of heat related illnesses for those spending time outdoors.
Meanwhile, a High Pollution Advisory for Ozone is in effect today for Maricopa County.
In Phoenix today, look for sunny skies and a high of 108.
The average high for this time of year is 99 degrees.
On Sunday, highs will approach record territory with temps again topping off around 108 in Phoenix.
Some high-based thunderstorms are expected to fire off across eastern Arizona between late morning and early evening each day through the middle of next week as mid level moisture streams into this portion of our state and tag teams with daytime heating.
These storms will be relatively dry and will increase fire danger thanks to cloud to ground lightning and erratic winds.
By next week, a gradual cooling trend will take shape. Valley highs will be around 105 Monday through Thursday and down to 100 for Friday.
This is in response to a trough of low pressure to the west that looks to push the strong high pressure to the east.
Finally, expect some breezy winds Sunday across the state, as well as for the latter portion of next week.