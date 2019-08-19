A ridge of high pressure building over the desert southwest will bring us near record or record temperatures around Arizona on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday for the Valley we’re forecasting highs in the range of 112 degrees. Wednesday we’ll be up around 114, at least. As the heat begins to abate near the end of the week, we’re going to get a short, rather unimpressive pulse of monsoon moisture into Arizona. That will result in an uptick of thunderstorms statewide.
Even so, the chance for rain is only at 20% on both Friday and Saturday. Hopefully those odds will improve as the forecast provides greater detail.
There are some early signs of a more formidable push of moisture in the state by the middle of next week. Keeping our fingers cross that comes to fruition as well as with only .27” of rain at Sky Harbor, we’re way behind on rainfall for Monsoon 2019.