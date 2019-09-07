It's still early in the month, but the warmest September on record continues for Metro Phoenix.
According to the National Weather Service, the first six days of the month have been a half degree warmer than the previous record in 2013.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Metro Phoenix from 10 a.m. today through 8 p.m. this evening. Valley highs will come close to 110 this afternoon.
While storm chances are slim for the Valley today, a weak disturbance tracking from southern California into central Arizona will help fire off scattered storms along the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains this afternoon and evening.
Another disturbance will kick up winds in the high country on Sunday and drop temperatures in the Valley.
The Valley has a chance of better chance of seeing storms Sunday evening through at least next Tuesday as a broad trough tracks north of the state and imports deeper moisture into Arizona. Much cooler weather is also expected, with Valley highs in the 90s Monday through Wednesday.
For Phoenix today, partly sunny with a high of 108 and a low of 83. A mostly sunny day Sunday with a 30 percent chance of storms mainly at night and a high of 102. Storm chances increase to 40 percent Monday with a high of 98 and a low of 77.