Dangerous heat is expected again Sunday, the Excessive Heat Warning for Metro Phoenix remain in place until 8pm tomorrow night.
During this time, highs will range from 110 to 115 and lows will be near 90 degrees.
While storms are NOT expected in the Valley this weekend, storms will develop across the high country and through southeastern Arizona. The main threats will be brief heavy rain leading to flash flooding, gusty winds and small hail. Timing on those storms will be between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday.
High pressure across New Mexico is expected to meander towards Arizona over the next couple of days, thus the hot and dry weather expected in the Valley. Monsoonal flow should deepen towards the middle of next week as high pressure retreats back towards the Four Corners region. Storm chances return to the Valley forecast Wednesday, along with a drop in temperatures.