It was a nice start to our morning, with temperatures in the lower 70's. Today's high will be around 103 this afternoon, that is about 5 degrees above our average. This time of year we should see a high of 98 degrees.
Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for Metro Phoenix, all of southern Arizona and western Arizona starting Wednesday morning and continuing through Saturday.
Temperatures will continue to climb and by Friday, we temperatures will peak at 111. On average, we see our first 110 degree day around June 10th.
Most of the state will stay dry over the next seven days, but far eastern Arizona may see some high based thunderstorms with lightning and windy conditions on Friday.
There is also a High Pollution Advisory for Ozone is in effect for Maricopa County today and will likely be extended for tomorrow.
Stay cool out there.