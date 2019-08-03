Dangerous heat is expected this weekend in the Valley, triggering the National Weather Service to issue an Excessive Heat Warning for Metro Phoenix.
The weather alert starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and continues until 8 p.m. Monday. During this time, highs will range from 110 to 115 and lows will be near 90 degrees.
While storms aren't expected in the Valley this weekend, storms will develop across the high country and through southeastern Arizona. The main threats will be brief heavy rain leading to flash flooding, gusty winds and small hail. Timing on those storms will be between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. each day.
High pressure across New Mexico is expected to meander towards Arizona over the next couple of days, thus the hot and dry weather expected in the Valley. Monsoonal flow should deepen towards the middle of next week as high pressure retreats back towards the Four Corners region. Storm chances return to the Valley forecast Wednesday, along with a drop in temperatures.
Today for Phoenix, mostly sunny skies and a high of 111 with a low of 90 degrees. A mostly sunny day on tap for Sunday with a high of 112 and a low of 90.
A High Pollution Advisory for Ozone is in effect this weekend for Maricopa County.