Very hot temperatures continue in the Valley Sunday and Monday before the monsoon ramps up storm activity statewide.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday for Metro Phoenix.
Right now, high pressure is over southern California. This is limiting the moisture being imported into Arizona. As a result, only isolated storms are expected across the White Mountains and eastern Mogollon Rim today.
By tomorrow, high pressure shifts back towards the Four Corners region. This will help import more Gulf moisture into the state and increase storm coverage across the high country.
While the Valley is expected to stay dry Monday, storms south of the Valley may produce a dust storm Monday afternoon or evening.
By Tuesday, storm chances move into the Valley. Rain, wind and lightning is possible through Wednesday.
Valley highs will drop to double-digit territory for Wednesday.
Towards the end of the week, the monsoon eases up and storm chances drop for Metro Phoenix.
Today, look for mostly sunny skies and afternoon breezes with a high of 111 and a low of 89. On Monday, mostly sunny with a high of 110 and a low of 89. A 30 percent chance of storms for Tuesday and Wednesday.
A High Pollution Advisory is in effect for Pinal County through Monday.