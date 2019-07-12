It was another hot one Friday. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect and runs through Saturday for the Valley metro area.
The National Weather Service has also extended the Warning to include next Monday and Tuesday when the temperature will climb to about 113 degrees.
More storm activity is expected across the state than Thursday, but chances are still really low for the Valley to see much.
There's a better chance of some dust that could reach the Valley Saturday. An active weekend of storms is expected across the high country.
A high pollution advisory continues again tomorrow, with the potential to see some blowing dust.