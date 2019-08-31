An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for the Valley Saturday, as afternoon highs make another run at 110-territory.
Temperatures statewide will average about 10 degrees warmer than normal statewide.
There's also a High Pollution Advisory in effect for Maricopa County today and tomorrow.
As high pressure is situated across Southern California, storms will be limited today. There will only be isolated afternoon storms across the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains this afternoon. There's a slim chance of an isolated storm for the east and southeast Valley this evening, along with a slim chance that outflows could produce some blowing dust.
For Sunday, monsoon moisture increases as high pressure starts to reposition itself. This will allow afternoon highs to drop a few degrees and increase storm coverage. The bulk of storm activity will happen first in the high country during the afternoon hours, with storm chances for the Valley at 30 percent late Sunday afternoon and evening.
Monsoon moisture remains in place for the Labor Day holiday weekend, bringing the Valley a 20 percent chance of storms Monday evening and each day through at least Wednesday.
For Phoenix today, look for sunny skies with a high of 110 this afternoon, a 10 percent chance of storms this evening and a low of 87. A mostly sunny day Sunday with a 30 percent chance of storms late day through the evening and a high of 107. Mostly sunny again Monday with a high of 105 and a 20 percent chance of late day and evening storms.