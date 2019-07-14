Tonight - isolated thunderstorms around the state continue to fire up. We are concerned with flash flooding in some areas. Lightning, strong winds and hail have been reported with these storms.
As far as the Valley goes, tonight there is again a slight chance outflows from those storms could produce blowing dust into our area.
For the start of the week, temperatures heat up again.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Valley and the southwest deserts, along with portions of Pinal, Gila and Yavapai counties starting Monday at 10 a.m. and continuing until Tuesday at 8 p.m. During this time, highs will be close to 115 with lows near 90.
A trough to the northwest of Arizona and our monsoon high repositioning itself from New Mexico to southeast Arizona will allow a drier air mass to move into the state. This will suppress a lot of the thunderstorm activity, but storms will still be likely in the White Mountains.
The monsoon high retreats back to the north by Wednesday, allowing more moisture back into the state and increasing storm chances.