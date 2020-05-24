For Memorial Day - temperatures will stay just beow the triple digit mark in the valley and in the 70s and low 80s for the high country.
High pressure building over the desert southwest will lead to a major heat wave the rest of the week.
Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service for Maricopa, Pinal, La Paz, Yuma, Mohave and parts of Gila Counties for Wednesday morning through Friday evening.
An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Pima, Graham and portions of Gila and Pinal Counties for Wednesday morning through Friday evening.
During this time, highs will approach 110 or greater. The hottest days look to be Thursday and Friday and could set some new daily records.
While morning lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s through Wednesday, they'll rise to the low 80s Thursday through Saturday.
Occasional breezes, low humidity and dry vegetation will increase fire risk this week.
Ozone levels will also rise, and a High Pollution Advisory has been issued for Maricopa county for Monday.
We are not expecting any rain over the next seven days.