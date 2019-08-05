Dangerously hot temperatures return to the Valley today, so Excessive Heat Warnings continue.
The warnings span from Maricopa County and to the west until 8 p.m. this evening.
The driving force behind the heat is high pressure situated over Arizona. Over the next couple of days, that high pressure will meander to the east. As a result, monsoon moisture will deepen across the state and storm chances will increase.
With moisture in place, scattered storms will develop late morning and continue through the evening in the high country and across southeast Arizona today. There's a slight chance of isolated storms for the Valley late day through this evening.
For Phoenix today, partly cloudy and humid, a slight chance of storms and a high of 113. Tonight, the low dips to 92. For Tuesday, partly cloudy with another slight chance of storms and a high of 108.
A High Pollution Advisory for Ozone is in effect for Maricopa and Pinal Counties today.