Temperatures are climbing for the first half of this week, and Excessive Heat Watches have been issued for the Valley.
Highs will rise to around 110 Tuesday and Wednesday. Those watches are in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday and will likely be upgraded to warnings. This means there's a greater risk of heat related illnesses during this period.
Humidity finally starts to drop this afternoon, with the driest day expected Tuesday.
No storms are expected in the Valley Monday through Thursday, but there's a slim chance of storms Friday through the weekend.
In the high country, isolated storms are possible today in the White Mountains, otherwise pretty dry conditions are on tap for Tuesday. Isolated storms return to northern Arizona Wednesday, with storm chances each day for the remainder of the week.
In Phoenix today, look for mostly sunny skies with a high of 108 and a low of 87. A sunny Tuesday with a high of 111, and sunshine Wednesday with a high of 110. Daily temperature records for Tuesday and Wednesday are at 113. Temps drop below 110 Thursday as humidity increases again.
A High Pollution Advisory for Ozone will likely be issued for Tuesday and Wednesday.