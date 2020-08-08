Big weather day as the afternoon high at Sky Harbor reached 110 at 2:00 p.m., which lead to us tying a HOT record. The MOST 110-degree days!
The record for most such days in a year is 33 and was set in 2011 and now also in 2020. But if we keep going that way this week (which we are expected to), we’ll set a new record for the most 110-degree days.
Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for the Valley and lower elevations of Gila county Sunday at 10 a.m. through Monday at 10 p.m. During this time, those working or playing outside will be at greater risk of heat-related illnesses.
A fetch of moisture pushing into the mid-levels of our atmosphere will help fuel isolated to scattered storms from Flagstaff to the White Mountains and across southeast Arizona.
Storms will become more isolated Sunday and Monday and will generally pop across eastern and southeastern Arizona, before conditions generally dry out for the remainder of next week. No rain is expected in the Valley over the next seven days.
The focus of the forecast again this week for the Valley will be the heat. Hot and dry conditions are expected across the lower deserts as the ridge of high pressure continues to block any surge of Monsoon moisture in our state.
For the high country, isolated thunderstorms tonight and Sunday from Flagstaff east along the Rim and into the White mountains. At the start of the week, most showers and thunderstorms will be isolated into Apache and Navajo counties. By the end of the week, we could see the precipitations spread a bit more west and back into the area.
Western Arizona, sorry you are dry and hot too. Expect temperatures above average and no rain. Breezy winds will kick up for the next several afternoons. Combine this with dry conditions and low relative humidity, and fire danger remains high.