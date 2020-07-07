Mother nature is turning up the heat dial this week in Arizona. As temperatures each day in the Valley are expected to be in the 108-115 degree range. Temperatures will be near records a few days but are not expected to break them.
An abnormally strong ridge of high pressure has set up over the desert southwest and its not expected to budge for several days. Dry westerly flow continues to keep monsoon moisture far to our east, which means we are not tracking any rain for the next seven days.
Winds across Northern Arizona will be a bit gusty at times Wednesday afternoon with models indicating gusts of up to 35 mph. Valley winds will be breezy at times.
Fire danger remains high across our state, with humidity levels at or below 10 percent, dry gusty winds and excessive heat in place. The National Weather service has issued a Red Flag Warning for portions of Northern Arizona for Wednesday.
With temperatures expected to be above 110 degrees, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the valley from Friday morning through Monday night. The rest of Arizona is under the watch from Saturday morning through Monday night.