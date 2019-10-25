A sunny weather weekend will give away quickly Sunday night to a quick moving storm from the Pacific Northwest. That storm is going to bring some wind, much cooler air and a few isolated rain and snow showers to northern Arizona into Monday morning. No major accumulations are expected, but it will be the first “wintery” weather of the season.
Highs for the weekend in the Valley will be in the mid-80s and Sunday will be rather breezy, especially late in the day.
Next week, highs for metro Phoenix will only be in the mid-70s thru Halloween, Thursday, then sneak back to 80 on Friday.
No rain is in the 14 day outlook.