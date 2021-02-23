It was a cool start to our Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 40s. But things warmed up quickly, bringing temps up into the lower 80's. That's about 8 degrees above average.
Sunshine and warmer temperature will stick around through Wednesday, when we will also see a high of 80 degrees.
A weak area of low pressure will pass north of our state and cool things down to the lower 70s on Thursday. We could also see the winds pick up as well on Thursday.
Warmer weather will return for Friday and Saturday before another low passes through our state. Temperatures will cool down, landing in the upper 60s on Sunday. We could also see a chance of rain! So far, there is a 20% chance of rain on Sunday.