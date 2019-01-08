A great day for a hike today with temperatures warming up in the lower 70's, our average high this time of year is 66.
A ridge of high pressure will be over the area for the next few days, that will help keep highs above normal for this time of the year. Although we will see a few passing clouds at times.
Changes ahead for the weekend, we will see a chance of rain starting early Sunday as a series of low pressure systems pass thru Arizona. We will see a chance of rain off and on thru Tuesday of next week. These storms will also bring snow up in the high country.
Stay tuned!
Have a great day!