A warming trend begins today in the wake of a low pressure system that brought one of the coolest Memorial Days on record in Metro Phoenix.
Look for mostly sunny skies statewide with afternoon highs that are about 10 to 15 degrees below normal. By Friday, temperatures will be back to normal for this time of the year, with Valley highs in the upper 90s.
For the high country, lingering moisture and a weak trough will allow isolated thunderstorms to develop each afternoon through Thursday.
This weekend looks sunny, warm and dry with occasionally breeziness. Next week, Valley highs will be right around 100.
For Phoenix Tuesday, a mostly sunny day with light winds and a high of 86. Tonight, a mostly clear sky with a low of 64.