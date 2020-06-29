Enjoy the next few days as we have temperatures below average thru Friday this week. Today's high will be 99 degrees, that 8 degrees below our average.
We have a low pressure system moving north of us that will keep temperatures cool and also bring another day with breezy conditions. Because the the strong winds the National Weather service has issued a Red Flag Warning across the state thru 8 PM this evening.
We will start to see a gradual warm up for the end of the week. By Friday temps will climb to around 106 degrees. Highs over the 4th weekend will get close to 110.
Have a great Monday!