Yes, 90 degree temperatures are not technically "cool" they are a lot cooler than 110 degree heat that is coming our way.
A low pressure system tracking to the Great Basin is continuing to keep below or near normal highs for Sunday.
Winds will be breezy at times during the afternoon and evening hours, especially across eastern Arizona.
Next week, high pressure will strengthen across the Desert Southwest. This will send afternoon highs 10 to 15 degrees hotter than normal from Wednesday through Friday.
Excessive Heat Watches are in effect during this period for the deserts of Arizona, including Metro Phoenix.
Highs at 110 or greater will hit record territory. These temperatures will be the hottest of the year so far.
No rain is expected over the next seven days.