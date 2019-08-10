A disturbance from northern Mexico tracks into Arizona tonight and into Sunday. Making for a very interesting next 24 hours for the Valley as the chance of potential thunderstorms remains at 30 percent.
Tonight - Tracking the possibility for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms tonight in parts of the Valley. These storms will have the potential to to bring 1-2 inches of rain.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect now through 5 AM Sunday for the East Valley through Eastern Arizona. This means conditions are favorable for flash flooding to occur.
For Phoenix and to the west, storm chances are lower as a drier air mass tries to make its way in.
Storm chances drop off dramatically next week as dry and hot weather takes hold of the Valley.
Temperatures will be a few degrees below normal this weekend, then warmer than normal all next week. We will see a few days of temperatures above the 110 mark.