Let's talk heat first -
It has been a hot one outside for days in Arizona and Sunday will be not exception as temperatures climb again.
High pressure over the Four Corners region will keep temperatures in 110 degree territory or greater Sunday through next Tuesday.
The National Weather Service cancelled the Excessive Heat Warning for the Valley for this weekend, but reissued it for Monday morning through Tuesday evening. On these days, highs will hit close to 115 with lows near 90 degrees.
Now let's talk storm chances and what we might see the next 2 nights -
There's a chance for a dust storm this evening in the Valley as thunderstorms blossom in southeast Arizona and kick up outflow winds.
Timing on blowing dust looks to happen after 5 p.m.
Otherwise, scattered storms are expected in the high country from the Mogollon Rim through the White Mountains, especially this afternoon and evening. Erratic wind gusts of 45 mph, lightning and brief downpours are possible.
A Gulf surge is going to moisten up the atmosphere across most of Arizona, but it still looks like the Valley would just see sprinkles or virga from that moisture.
Conditions look to dry out Monday and Tuesday as a trough to the northwest pushes an air mass into Arizona from the southwest.