PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pair of dust storms -- one from the south, the other from the north -- collided over the Phoenix area Sunday evening.

"It sounds impressive, but it was just pretty dusty and gross out there, with not many communities getting actual rain," Arizona's Weather Authority April Warnecke said Monday morning.

The same thing could happen again this evening. Parts of Arizona remain under and Excessive Heat Warning. We could be looking at another record-hot day, with 104 degrees expected by 10 a.m., 109 by noon, and 115 by 4 p.m. Warnecke said our average high for this time of year is 104.

Storm chances decrease for Tuesday and Wednesday, but a tropical system (Genevieve) may bring us some moisture later this week.

Sunday's monsoon storm action

Arizona's Family meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino said the storm cells appeared to be moving from the north to southwest of Phoenix. Parts of Lake Pleasant and Witmann were the hardest hit with over a half inch of rain in the northwest portion of the Valley.

Storms cells also moved through the Globe area, bringing pea-sized hail there. Nearly 2,300 APS customers were without power in the Miami and Globe area due to the weather conditions.

Arizona's Family viewer provides video of Globe hail:

Isolated storms were also in northern Arizona, in places like Kingman and Baghdad. Those areas experienced heavy downpours of rain with lightning.

Look for record heat and a chance of thunderstorms today.

Although it wasn't much, some rain did move through places like Anthem, Cave Creek and New River. As a result, a lot of wind and lightning picked up in those areas, especially Black Canyon City.

No sprinkles hit Phoenix Sunday night. However, the National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory for the Valley beginning at 8 p.m. and ending at 10 p.m. A dust storm warning was also in effect until 6:15 p.m. for I-10, near Casa Grande and I-10 near Eloy.