PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dust storm warning has been issued for Maricopa County and storms could be approaching the Phoenix-area Sunday night.

Arizona's Family meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino says the storm cells appear to be moving from the north to southwest of Phoenix. Parts of Lake Pleasant and Witmann were the hardest hit with over a half inch of rain in the northwest portion of the Valley.

Storms cells also moved through the Globe Area, bringing pea-sized hail there. Nearly 2,300 APS customers were without power in the Miami and Globe area due to the weather conditions.

Arizona's Family viewer provides video of Globe hail:

Isolated storms were also in northern Arizona, in places like Kingman and Baghdad. Those areas experienced heavy downpours of rain with lightning.

Although not a lot, some rain did move through places like Anthem, Cave Creek and New River. As a result, a lot of wind and lightning picked up in those areas, especially Black Canyon City.

No sprinkles have hit the Valley yet. However, the National Weather Service has already issued a blowing dust advisory for the Valley beginning at 8 p.m. and ending at 10 p.m. A dust storm warning is also in effect until 6:15 p.m. for I-10, near Casa Grande and I-10 near Eloy.

Arizona's Family will be tracking the weather throughout the night.