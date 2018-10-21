Showers and thunderstorms moved across Arizona today, as an area of low pressure west of the state slowly moved towards the Great Basin. Portions of the state saw severe weather conditions, but the Valley remained relatively quiet.
A dust storm warning and advisory were issued for the East Valley earlier this evening, from a thunderstorm happening in the southeast corner of the state. The only measurable rain that fell today was in the far East Valley, and rainfall totals were less than a tenth of an inch.
In the high country, showers and storms were more active today but scattered as well. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down northwest of Winslow just after 2 p.m. on Sunday, but dissipated quickly. There are no reports of damage in the area.
[VIDEO: NWS: Tornado spotted near Winslow]
The winds we felt today in the Valley will start to die down over the next 24 hours, but we will hang on to storm chances.
The low-pressure system will influence our weather pattern through Tuesday, with storm and shower chances in the high country during this time. There's a slight chance of showers and storms again for the Valley Monday night through Tuesday morning.
By Wednesday, dry weather moves in, and a ridge of high pressure builds into the region towards the end of the week, warming temperatures once again to near 90 in the Valley by next weekend.
In Phoenix, look for a 10 percent chance of storms Monday with partly cloudy skies, and a high of 86. For Tuesday, look for mostly sunny skies with a high of 84 and 10 percent chance of storms Tuesday morning. Sunshine returns Tuesday afternoon through the remainder of next week with highs in the mid-80s through Friday.
Still need to show air quality though..
