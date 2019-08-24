Very slight chance for storms this evening. If we get anything it will be in expected locations like the White Mountains or in and around Tucson.
Drier air starts to work into the region on Sunday. This will limit any thunderstorm activity through the first half of next week. Temperatures will also climb once again. The Valley should see 110 territory by as early as Monday and lasting through Wednesday.
Monsoon moisture deepens across the state starting Thursday and likely lasting through the holiday weekend. We'll update you on Valley storm chances as we get closer to that time period.