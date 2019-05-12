Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms picked up around noon today. So far the valley has seen anywhere from .01" to .13" of rain.
Showers will begin to tapper off later on tonight, as drier air begin to move into Arizona.
By Monday, high pressure will help dry out and warm up the Valley, but lingering moisture in the high country will keep shower and storm chances around each afternoon through Tuesday.
Temperatures will climb to around 100 in Metro Phoenix Wednesday before an approaching Pacific trough kicks up winds and ushers in cooler air for the end of the week. Highs around the Valley will drop to the 80s again by Friday.